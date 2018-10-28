Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Dons Red Swimsuit & Gushes Over It On Instagram

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is enjoying her photoshoot for Sports Illustrated in Australia. And in her latest Instagram video, she rocked a red swimsuit with her name on it in white font. It had a super high cut, and low scoop neck. The model talked about how she could never find souvenirs with her name anywhere, but that the swimsuit satisfied her “needs for GOOD.” Camille wore her hair down during the clip, and was all smiles as she stood on the beach at Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

One fan let Kostek know that “You would’ve put those Baywatch girls to shame,” while others said, “You work it Goddess!” However, not everyone was so nice. One person body-shamed the model, saying “Fat body not sexy lose weight.” One fan asked the user, “Dam* why u gotta say that.” Camille even responded directly to the hater saying, “mean girl, not sexy. try nice.”

In addition to the video, Camille’s also shared a ton of video clips of herself visiting some native animals and even cuddling with a ton of them. She held a koala, baby kangaroo, and even a wombat. The model appeared to be having a great time, as she squawked at birds and joked around.

Within the past week, it’s been revealed that Camille’s been named the new Sports Illustrated rookie for 2019, detailed Fox News. The announcement was made via social media, as SI posted that “@camillekostek is the first model (and rookie) for #SISwimsuit 2019!” the publication announced on Instagram. “And we think it’s safe to say @gronk is pretty proud that his girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model!”

Gronkowski responded to the news with words of encouragement for his girlfriend, as he revealed the following.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get in the SI Swimsuit issue. Ever since we met she’s been talking about, every single day basically… When she got the news she told me all about it. I couldn’t be more excited for her.”

So it’s no wonder that the model is super stoked about her life right now. Her dedicated fans also know that she’s worked hard to be where she is, so some of them gave her props and said that they were “proud” to know her and to see her progress in her career.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the actual SI photoshoot results, but from the looks of Kostek’s social media page, it looked like a great time.