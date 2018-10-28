Gigi Hadid Goes Braless In Tiny Crop Top & Baggy Denim Jeans

Gigi Hadid sported a pretty revealing look during a photoshoot in Brazil, and she somehow kept it under wraps although a wardrobe malfunction wouldn’t have been completely surprising. The outfit, as described by Teen Vogue, included a tiny silver crop top that was so shiny that it reflected the colors from her surroundings. It was also cut in the shape of her assets, so a bit of her curves peeked through. Hadid also wore some cute, baggy denim with a built-in wrap-around belt. The model didn’t wear any shoes, but instead went barefoot at the beach.

This wasn’t her only risque look during the Brazilian beach photoshoot, as the Daily Mail also took note of her braless outfit where she wore a pink blazer over a partially-worn wetsuit. The pink ensemble showcased the model’s feminine side, while she also flaunted her derriere for the photographers.

As a well-known model, Gigi receives her fair share of fan support and unfortunately, comments from negative people. She recently spoke out about the trolls that constantly criticize her looks, regardless of whether she’s gaining or losing weight. This is what she said.

“Yeah, I know I’m skinny. I’m looking in the mirror. I’m trying to eat burgers and do squats. I want an a**, too. I get it. I got it. Thank you!”

Meanwhile, the model recently shared a photo with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, which drove her fans into a frenzy.

The two had been on-again, off-again, but they’ve been rumored to have gotten back together around June. Before then, they broke up in March.

Not that the break was completely easy for either of them. Zayn, on one hand, reportedly had a one-night stand with a masseuse. The woman, named Enrica Petrongari, said that their fling took place in March, detailed the Inquisitr. While it would have been difficult to corroborate her story, she took a selfie in front of a mirror at his apartment. While nobody had confirmed whether the picture was indeed from his apartment or not, that’s something that would be obvious to Gigi.

Whatever the case, the couple seems to be happy together. Fans are also happy about their reunion, as Gigi’s couples picture has garnered a whopping 6.5 million likes.

In other news, it’ll be interesting to see the final, professional photos from Gigi’s Brazil photoshoot. She’s been fairly busy lately, including making an appearance on Fallon to unveil her new collaboration with FAO Schwarz.