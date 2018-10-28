Tiffany Haddish Shares What She’s Looking For In A Husband

After the incredible success of her movie Girls Trip at the box office, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish’s career took off on the fast track. After the movie, she landed a number of great projects, including her very own Showtime stand-up special, a best-selling book, and a job as a spokesperson for Groupon. Haddish has also teamed up with fellow comedian, Kevin Hart, and starred in the recently released comedy Night School.

And she is keeping the momentum going, as she’s currently preparing for her first major comedy tour. On Friday, October 26, she stopped by the set of Good Morning America to promote her upcoming tour, and while there she shared what she’s looking for in her next husband.

The actress has been married before, but it seems things didn’t end well with the pair. Haddish filed for divorce from her then husband William Stewart in 2011 and then again in 2013 after reconciling and getting back together. After things were officially over, Stewart reportedly tried to sue Haddish for slander and defamation over the way she portrayed him in her book, according to Daily Mail.

In the book, the Night School star says that the only man she ever married was abusive and kidnapped and stalked her. She also implied his abusive ways contributed to her miscarriage.

Now, with all that drama behind her, the actress is single and ready for love again but her next beau will have to meet some very specific criteria.

“First off, he has to have excellent credit. I need to know he’s responsible,” she said during her GMA appearance.

As she spoke, host Michael Strahan, seemed to be taking notes until the actress said, “Also, no kids, so you out,” motioning in his direction and earning a laugh from the live studio audience.

After listing all her requirements, Haddish joked saying, “If you qualify with just some of those factors, you can come see me, I’m getting ready to go on tour.”

While talking to People, Haddish said the men she has encountered just haven’t been “making any moves.”

“You know what’s crazy? On the social media aspect, all these guys are like, ‘I want to marry Tiffany Haddish. In my head, Tiffany Haddish is my wife.’ But none of them are making any moves,” she said.

She will be kicking off her tour in Miami in 2019 and says she’ll be traveling all over the country. Tickets can be purchased through her website.