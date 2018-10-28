Demi Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In Super Sexy Cat Costume On Instagram

Demi Rose wowed fans in a “dark angel” costume that she shared with fans yesterday. But it looks like the model has more than one sexy look up her sleeve for Halloween this year, as she sported an ultra-revealing cat costume in her Instagram stories. Demi wished her friend a happy birthday in the picture, as she smiled in a top that was just mesh in the middle, exposing her assets.

The top was also very form-fitting, as the model also sported some cat ears and simple face makeup, including a cat nose and whiskers. She also shared a second video clip of herself wearing the cat costume, during which she smiled with the friend and played around with a Snapchat filter.

Rose reportedly wore the dark angel costume to the KISS Haunted House Party, according to the Daily Mail. It took place in London, and she was joined by Laura Anderson and Alexandra Cane. While her Instagram post only showed off the top half of the outfit, pictures from the event show that it has a corset-base with a short skirt accent. Rose wore some thigh-high boots, and used a small black purse. She wore no jewelry, but painted her nails black.

In an interview in January, 2018, Rose also revealed her “secret” to her figure. The Sun wondered at how the model’s behind seemed to be getting bigger, and heard from Demi that the secret is this.

“Genes, a h*ll of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”

Rose’s trainer at the time, Dean Delandro, emphasized the hard work.

“Demi’s progress has really skyrocketed in the last two months with her new training programme. I currently train her 4-5 times per week depending on her workload and always squeeze a Saturday morning class together at Barry’s boot camp or equivalent.”

Whatever the case, Demi has certainly kept her fans on their toes with her stream of revealing pictures. With over 7.7 million followers and counting, her social media stardom appears to be going strong.

In other recent photos, Rose has posed in a black robe, neon yellow bikini, and also sported a catwoman costume. The catwoman picture was from early October, however, so many people didn’t think it was necessarily for Halloween. That time, Rose wore a face mask, chunky black boots, and a plunging corset-style leotard with a skirt detail and leather gloves.