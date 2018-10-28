‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Ben Team Up To Kidnap Abigail

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there is a ton of drama and shocking moments on the horizon for many Salem residents, especially Abigail Devearaux DiMera (Marci Miller).

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see things get even crazier in Abigail’s life. As many viewers will remember, Abby previously suffered from mental illness and a split personality disorder. Her alter-egos framed Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

Now, Gabi is out for some big time revenge against Abby, and she’s stopping at nothing to see her suffer. Gabi has been torturing Abigail by planting seeds of doubt in her husband, Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn), life, and even drugging her in order to make it look like her alter-ego “Gabby” has returned.

Gabi also changed the DNA test results for Abigail’s unborn child. Although the baby belongs to Chad, Gabi made sure that everyone in Salem believed the child was fathered by Chad’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), who was head over heels in love with Abby’s alter-ego.

Now that things seems to be looking bleak for Abigail, and Chad has decided that it seems time to have her re-committed to a mental institution, Abby will cross the line to make sure that doesn’t happen.

In the latest #DAYS, after hearing Chad wants her committed, Abigail turns to an unlikely ally.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/kVNeP9uIla — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 25, 2018

Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Abigail will turn to the only person that she believes can help her out of this situation: Stefan. The pair will come up with a shocking plan to get married so that Chad can not legally send Abigail back to the mental hospital for treatment.

The entire situation will cause a ton of chaos in their family, and it will soon be Chad’s turn to take extreme measures. Chad will enlist the help of his former enemy, and the man that is mainly to blame for Abigail’s mental illness: Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

The two men will devise a plan to kidnap pregnant Abigail in order to get her away from Stefan, and find out if her split personality disorder has really returned. However, things will go wrong after Abby goes into labor, and Chad is forced to deliver the baby, which he believes to be his brother’s child, without medical help.

Days of Our Lives fans can watch all of the crazy drama go down when the soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.