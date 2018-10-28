South Carolina Woman Allegedly Bit Lover’s Penis During Meth-Fueled Threesome, Then Charged Police While Naked

A police chief said the bodycam footage of the incident looked like a horror movie.

Police say a South Carolina woman high on meth bit her lover’s penis during a threesome and then lunged naked at cops who responded to the bloody attack.

The incident happened this week, when an unnamed woman reportedly bit her lover while they were high on drugs and having a tryst with a second man. As the New York Post reported, the attack left the woman covered in blood and the victim apparently with serious injuries.

It was not clear what prompted the attack, but local police chief Dennis Turner said officers had to use a Taser to subdue the woman, who was on all fours when she lunged at officers.

“Honestly, it’s one of the most disturbing videos, body cam videos, I have seen in my career. It honestly reminded me of something you would see off of a horror movie,” Turner told Live 5 news.

Police said they are trying to get to the bottom of the situation, including whether there was any wrongdoing from either of the two men invovled in the tryst.

The woman was taken to the hospital after the incident, the report noted. It was not clear what condition she was in, or how severe the injuries were to the victim.

This is actually not the first time that a woman has been accused of biting a man’s penis during a spat. As the Huffington Post noted, a woman named Christina Salinas was accused of biting her husband’s penis in 2013 after the two got into a drunken argument.

As the report noted, Salinas was allegedly mad that her husband made them leave a rodeo early, and the two got into an argument when they got home. Her husband, Anthony Hill, then tried to leave the home with Salinas’ children, but she attacked. Her ex-husband, who was living with the couple, tried to restrain her, but she was able to bite Hill on the hand and then the penis.

It was not clear how serious his injuries were, but the Huffington Post noted that it could have been worse. Earlier that year, a woman named Cahterine Kieu was convicted of drugging her estranged husband, cutting off his penis, and throwing it into a garbage disposal.

The South Carolina woman accused of biting the man’s penis and then lunging at officers has not yet been charged, police said. As for the bodycam footage that Turner said looked like a horror movie, the police department said they will not be releasing it.