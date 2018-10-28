‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Fan Favorite Set To Return, Another Says Goodbye

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans will be forced to say goodbye to one Salem resident, and that another fan favorite will soon be returning to the mix.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives viewers will see the character of Eve Donovan, who is played by actress Kassie DePaiva, leave Salem.

Eve will reportedly be furious when her love, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), returns home from Nashville, and reveals what he has been up to. As many fans will remember, Brady tricked Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) into believing he still had feelings for her. He did this in hopes of finding out information about whether or not EJ DiMera was still alive, as Kristen had proclaimed at the wedding of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Brady had to go to extreme measures, which included going to be with Kristen, in order to get any information about her devious plans. When Brady tells Eve what he has been up to she will feel sick and betrayed by his behavior.

The shocking news will lead Eve into leaving Salem altogether, and fans will see her depart for New York as the character will take a temporary leave, but will return in the future.

In the latest #DAYS, Eve makes a last attempt to persuade Jennifer not to tell Eric the truth.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/YzcN983YTB — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will be thrilled to find out that Jack Devearux, played by actor Matthew Ashford, will soon be back in Salem. Although Jack has been back a few times since his death, this time he won’t appear to his family in spirit form, but he’ll be alive and well as he returns home to his loved ones.

Fans watched last week as scenes from the warehouse revealed numerous doors with initials on them. Behind the doors were patients who had been brought back from the dead using Dr. Rolf’s serum. The initials “J.D.” were seen on one of the doors, and fans immediately believed that Jack was behind that door.

It has been confirmed that Jack will officially return to the soap opera at the end of the year, and he’ll be just in time to stir up some major drama and controversy on New Year’s Eve.

Jack’s family, including his wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), son JJ (Casey Moss), and daughter Abigail (Marci Miller), will be thrilled to see the family’s patriarch alive and well again in Salem.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.