Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Barely There Denim Thong

Olivia Culpo took to social media over the weekend to share a racy photo of herself in an interesting ensemble.

Olivia Culpo posted a sexy snapshot to her Instagram account on Saturday night, and left little to the imagination in a very revealing denim outfit, which showcased her legs, cleavage, abs, and more.

In the photo, Culpo is seen wearing a denim triangle top bra, which flaunted her ample cleavage. She also wears a high-waisted denim thong, which is cut high on her thighs, and shows off her long, tanned and toned legs.

The outfit also revealed Olivia’s stunning figure, toned abs, and flat tummy. The model wore a denim jacket over top of the outfit, and donned a pair of very long, dangling blue earrings.

Culpo’s sported a pair of dark sunglasses, and wore her long, dark hair up in a full, classic ponytail. Olivia completed the look with a pair of hot pink high heels, and carried a drink her hand, which she seductively held her her lips in one of the sexy photographs.

In the caption of the photo, the former Miss Universe revealed that the outfit was no average Canadian tuxedo, and fans went wild commented on the steamy new pictures.

As many fans already know, Olivia Culpo is not only a model and former Miss Universe, but she is also the girlfriend of New England Patriots player, Danny Amendola.

The couple made their relationship official online back in 2016 when they met by chance in Hollywood.

“I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another,” Danny previously told reporters. “It’s crazy.”

Although Olivia and Danny seem like a match made in Hollywood heaven, things haven’t always been easy for them. The pair split earlier this year, and the model claimed it was extremely hard for her to talk about the end of the relationship.

“We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it. Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak,” Culpo said at the time.

However, Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have since reconciled, and officially got back together over the summer. “They’re in a great place since splitting,” A source told E! News about the couple.