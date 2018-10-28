50 Cent Escalates Feud With Ja Rule By Buying 200 Front-Row Tickets To His Concert So The Seats Would Be Empty

The two have an ongoing feud that stretches back decades.

Apparently 50 Cent is not the guy to beef with.

The rapper has been in a feud with fellow rapper Ja Rule for close to 20 years, and escalated it this week in a petty, but very creative way. As 50 Cent explained in a post on Instagram, he noticed that Ja Rule’s concert tickets were going for just $15 so he decided to buy some — 200 to be exact.

“People think I’m mean so go see this. $15 bucks wait what I do now LOL,” Fifty wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the tickets. He then added, “I just bought 200 seats in the front so they can be empty. LOL.”

The post was later deleted, but AV Club and others caught wind of it and reported on 50 Cent’s petty act toward his rival. As that report noted, the feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has been ebbing and flowing for quite some time, and this is just the latest salvo between the two.

“The feud between 50 and Ja Rule stretches back full-on 20 years — having outlasted multiple presidential administrations, several Supreme Court justices, and the productive period of both men’s musical careers — and has encompassed everything from diss tracks to fist fights and the occasional light stabbing. If this latest claim is true, though, it represents a new psychological height for the beef, as well as for 50 Cent’s ongoing pursuit of spending his money on the pettiest of s**t.”

This isn’t the first time that 50 Cent has spent some of his hard-earned money to further a feud. During his ongoing beef with Floyd Mayweather, Jr., which may or may not have all been for show, according to an extensive history of the feud from XXL, 50 mocked the boxer for reportedly being illiterate and offered some money if Floyd could prove that he could actually read.

“I will donate $750k to a charity of your choice, If you can read a full page out of a Harry Potter book out loud without starting and stopping or f***king up,” 50 Cent offered via social media, via XXL.

Mayweather didn’t take him up on the offer, instead responding with a picture of a check made out for $72 million, proving that he’s got immensely more wealth than 50 Cent.

50 cent is the pettiest vs Jarule pic.twitter.com/pzRuVxs0kU — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 27, 2018

It wasn’t clear if 50 Cent actually went ahead with his plan to buy 200 of Ja Rule’s concert tickets, or if he realized that going through with it would have actually put more money in Ja’s pockets by helping his ailing tour sell tickets.