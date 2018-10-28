Lena Dunham Shares Armpit Hair Growth In Nude Instagram Story

Lena announced a decision to grow out her armpit hair with a censored, nude photo.

Lena Dunham has never shied away from sharing even the most intimate details about her life on social media.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old actress treated her 3 million Instagram followers to yet another censored, nude photo of herself. It, however, wasn’t the fact that she donned her birthday suit in her latest Instagram story that caught the attention of her followers. It was that she intentionally put her armpit hair on full display. In fact, Dunham sole purpose of the Instagram story update was to inform her followers she made the decision to grow out her armpit hair.

“Do you guys know @instasteak? She’s my longest term online crush and the reason I am growing my armpit hair,” Lena penned on her photo as she announced her decision to let her pit hair grow out.

While Lena is clearly topless in the photo, she censored out her bust with a huge sign labeled “#PitParty.”

While there are over 15,000 posts on Instagram attached to the hashtag “PitParty,” it isn’t trending with girls flaunting their armpit hair as you would expect after seeing Lena’s latest story. Instead, the hashtag showcases a combination of pit bulls and monster truck pit shows.

The Instagram user Lena tagged in her story, Rachael, is a clothing designer who frequently puts her lengthy armpit hair on display. She, however, does so in a trendy and glamorous way that results in her 100,000 Instagram followers leaving nothing but positive comments on her photos.

Rachael’s latest Instagram post to feature her lengthy armpit hair was posted on October 12. It has accumulated just shy of 5,000 likes and over 150 comments. A quick skim of the comments on the photo reveal nothing but warm complements. In fact, many of those leaving comments ask the designer for tips on how she keeps her skin looking so great.

As those who follow Dunham know, this isn’t the first time she’s decided to go nude on social media. One unique detail about Lena’s nude photos is they tend to fall into the tasteful and artistic category. Moreover, they are almost always censored.

As The Washington Post reminds us, this also isn’t the first time Lena has put her armpit hair on display for the world to see either. A few years ago, the actress made a point to share a summer to-do list with her Instagram followers. On her summer to-do list, she revealed a desire to grow her armpit hair out.

Lena has also previously opened up about not being one to shave her legs. She claimed shaving her legs was something she felt was more of a waste of time than anything as she didn’t have very much there to shave in the first place.

As Daily Mail reminds us, Lena currently has a lot going on in her life as she recently endured a two-hour surgery to have one of her ovaries removed after experiencing an unbearable amount of pain for more than a month.