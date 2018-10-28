Khloe Kardashian Goes On Twitter Rant: ‘I’m Not The Same As I Was 5 Months Ago’

Khloe Kardashian is speaking up about pain and struggling. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Twitter account this week to rant about life and personal care.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she is no longer the woman she was five months ago, or five years ago, and that she is thankful for that.

“Be patient, tough and have faith. Someday ur pain/struggles will be useful to you. Don’t be afraid to fall apart or fail. Cuz, 1day, the situation will open an opportunity for you to grow and rebuild yourself into the brilliant person you are capable of being,” Khloe tweeted.

“I hated the way I used to react to people or how I would speak to some. I’m still and forever a work in progress. That excites me!! Never am I working towards perfection because what is perfection anyways? Simply aiming to be better, With every stage of my life,” the reality star added.

As many fans know, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her back in April, nearly seven months ago. Photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online and created a media firestorm. Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks for months, and could be in jeopardy.

Sources recently told People Magazine that the new mom has been exhibiting some interesting behavior when it comes to her relationship with the NBA player as of late.

The source reveals that Khloe seems to be completely over her relationship with Tristan. The pair spent the entire summer living together in California, and were spotted showing PDA, hitting the town, and even going on a family vacation with baby True.

However, when Thompson left California to return to Ohio, Kardashian decided to stay behind in L.A. with her friends and family. Khloe reportedly was ready to move back to Cleveland with Tristan, but changed her mind at the last minute.

The insider say that Khloe now seems completely fine that she and Tristan are living on opposite ends of the country, and seemingly doesn’t want to be with the basketball player at the moment.

