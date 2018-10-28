The team logo was altered slightly to pay respects to the Jewish community in Pittsburgh in the wake of the synagogue shooting.

The National Football League Pittsburgh Steelers are demonstrating their support for the Jewish community in their city following a tragic and horrific mass shooting that targeted a well-known synagogue Saturday morning.

Per previous reporting from the Inquisitr, Robert Bowers, a man known to harbor extreme anti-Semitic viewpoints, killed 11 individuals at the Tree Of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. The 46-year-old shooter was a frequent user of online platforms, such as Gab, which perpetuated hate speech, including vitriolic words against Jewish individuals.

Many individuals have already come out to show their support for the synagogue and the entire Jewish community in the city, according to reporting from WPXI.

Among those who spoke out against these and similar types of violent acts was Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

“These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans,” Wolf emphasized. “My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.”

Former President Barack Obama also sent his condolences, as did current President Donald Trump.

“All of us have to fight the rise of anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric against those who look, love, or pray differently,” Obama said.

“It will require all of us working together to extract the hateful poison of anti-Semitism,” Trump said, according to the New York Times.

Political leaders weren’t the only ones showing support. Professional sports teams also sent their condolences, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, which tweeted out an altered image of their logo to show solidarity with the Jewish community.

Terrell Edmunds, who plays safety for the Steelers, shared a version of the team’s logo that included the Star of David, a symbol of the Jewish faith. Accompanying the altered logo are the words “Stronger Than Hate.” The team itself retweeted Edmunds’s image on its official account Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Steelers sent an official statement through their Twitter account expressing their dismay and support of those affected by the shooting.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by this morning’s tragedy in Pittsburgh,” the tweet read. “We will continue to pray for everyone involved.”

The logo of the Steelers is based on the Steelmark symbol that previously belonged to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI). The three hypocycloids (the geometric diamond-like shapes) each represented different aspects of steel that helped people in their every day lives, according to ReliablePlant. Yellow showed how steel lightened your work, while orange brightened your leisure and blue widened your world.

The Steelers are set to play their division rival, the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m.