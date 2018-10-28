Powerball October 27 Winning Numbers: See If You Won The $750 Million Prize

The drawing is approaching an all-time high and could eclipse the previous Mega Millions prize.

The Powerball winning numbers for October 27 are in, and everyone who lost out on the chance to become a billionaire with the Mega Millions jackpot earlier in the week will have a second chance to join the ultra-wealthy.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing rose to $750 million thanks to a losing streak that stretches all the way back to the summer. The prize is now among the largest in lottery history, eclipsed only by the previous two Mega Millions drawing and a series of January 2016 Powerball drawings worth $1 billion and $1.5 billion (the October 27 winning Powerball numbers can be found below).

As ABC 7 Chicago reported, the multi-state lottery had seven second-tier winners in Wednesday’s drawing, with lucky ticket-holders in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, and Wisconsin taking home $1 million for matching five numbers.

If there is someone who matches all five Powerball numbers plus the Powerball on Saturday, they will be able to take home a cash option of $428.6 million. The odds are a little better for Powerball than the counterpart Mega Millions — players have a 1 in 292 million chance of winning Powerball compared to a 1 in 302 million chance for Mega Millions.

As CNN noted, Saturday’s $750 million Powerball drawing represents an almost unfathomable amount of money — a skyscraper’s worth, to be exact.

“Saturday’s potential jackpot is surely mind-blowing. Just imagine, if you had it all in $100 bills it would make a stack as high as the tallest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai,” the report noted. “The Burj Khalifa is twice the height of New York’s Empire State Building and three times as tall as the Eiffel Tower in Paris.”

Powerball jackpot leaps to $750 million after no one wins $620 million https://t.co/kS6pQHdrIM pic.twitter.com/XRGAqzLPJs — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 25, 2018

Many states have reported a record number of ticket sales in the last week, both for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, which itself makes it more likely that someone will match all of the Powerball winning numbers for October 27. The website Lotto Report tracks weekly sales, there were 119 million tickets sold for Wednesday’s unsuccessful drawing and it is likely to grow even larger for Saturday’s draw. This week’s giant Mega Millions drawing led to the selling of 370 million tickets, the report added, a level that all but guarantees that the winning combination is sold.

If no one happens to match the Powerball winning numbers, the drawing will eclipse $1 billion and could begin to approach the all-time record if it can go two more drawings without a winner.

The winning Powerball numbers for October 27 are 8 – 12 – 13 – 19 – 27 and Powerball 4.