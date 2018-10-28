Scott Disick Posts Photos From Kardashian Family Vacation

Scott Disick joined his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and her famous family on vacation this week. The father-of-three took to social media to post some photos from the family getaway over the weekend.

Scott Disick took to his Instagram account to post a photo of himself lounging in the sun on a yacht on Saturday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is lying on the deck of the boat shirtless as he wears nothing but a pair of board shorts and some dark sunglasses.

In the photos, Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North West, can be seen wearing a yellow dress with a matching flower in her hair as she holds a cellphone in her hand. The crew of the boat can also be seen doing their jobs behind Disick.

In the background, a beautiful blue sky is seen, as well as a vast ocean scene, with one, much smaller boat in the water with the yacht. About an hour later, Disick took to Instagram again to share another photo of North West and his own daughter, Penelope Disick.

In the cute snapshot, both North and Penelope are wearing bikinis while on the deck of the yacht. North is seen sporting a neon orange string bikini with purple trim and classic triangle top, and her hair pulled up on top of her head with flowers in her hair. Penelope is wearing a similar style of bikini in neon yellow, and her long, brown hair up in a messy ponytail.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been working on co-parenting their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, ever since their split back in 2015, and now that things are going well between them, Kourt’s famous family is reportedly hoping that they’ll end up back together.

“Kourtney and Scott still have major chemistry, the attraction between them is obvious again whenever they’re together. That’s the one big thing that has her sisters convinced the two of them will eventually end up back together,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Kris believes too that Scott and Kourtney will have a happy ending, but it will take the right timing. She believes that once Scott and Kourtney are both single again, at the same time, fireworks might go off and another baby might seal the deal,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.