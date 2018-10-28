Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Sweet New Photo Taken By Her Son, Mason

Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick, may have a future career as a photographer. The reality star’s oldest child took a stunning photo of his mother this week, which she shared on social media.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a sweet photograph of herself to her Instagram account on Saturday night and revealed that the snapshot was taken by her son, Mason.

In the picture, Kourtney is seen wearing an all-yellow ensemble, which consists of a pair of yellow, high waisted pants, and a matching tank top that showed off her tanned skin and toned arms. Kourt also sports matching yellow shoes, and wears her shoulder-length, dark locks pulled back away from her face.

The photo is shot at an angle looking up at Kardashian as she leans against a stone wall with her head resting in her hand. The night sky can be seen, with some green foliage can be seen in the background. Beams of light are also seen streaming across the snap. The picture may have been taken during Kourtney’s trip to Bali, where she and her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian vacationed as a little getaway before the holiday season is in full effect.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be feeling a bit lonely as of late after breaking up with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima.

The reality star is said to be feeling a bit envious of her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie. The pair has been dating for over a year now and are seemingly getting more serious by the day. They are often spotted out together, where they are seen with Kourtney and Scott’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Kourtney is getting a tad lonely and a bit jealous of Scott and Sofia. While she loves dating guys and not being tied down, she also is starting to miss having a boyfriend too. She enjoyed traveling the world with Younes, they had a lot of fun together, and Kourtney misses that. Watching Scott and Sofia looking so happy together, having fun and traveling makes her a bit envious of their relationship. Kourtney misses having a lover and wants that again too,” the insider stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life and children when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.