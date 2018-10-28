Kenya Moore’s Pregnancy Has Been Very, Very Hard On Her Feet

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that her first pregnancy is taking a toll on her body. Moore posted a photo of her extremely swollen feet and confessed that they could be a symptom of more serious pregnancy complications.

“I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

“I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

The American Pregnancy Organization defines preeclampsia as a pregnancy-related condition that often starts after the 20-week mark. The symptoms listed on their website were all included in Moore’s Instagram caption. Without treatment, the consequences of preeclampsia can be fatal for both mother and baby. It’s so dangerous that doctors often perform emergency C-sections if the preeclampsia is severe.

Later in the caption, Moore disclosed that her doctors said that she might have an early delivery if her condition gets worse.

“This is NOT normal!” she added.

“I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day.”

Moore used her health revelations to encourage other pregnant women to be vigilant when it comes to their health.

“Staying positive. To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors.”

In the comments, Moore’s fans shared comforting messages to the reality TV star and mommy-to-be.

“Oh, you must be so uncomfortable! Sending good vibes to you and your baby!” wrote one fan.

A couple of women shared their preeclampsia stories in the comments as well.

The Mayo Clinic reports that women who get pregnant when they’re over 40 are more likely to develop preclampsia. As we mentioned earlier, this is Moore’s first child. She is 47-years-old.

However, female celebrities under the age of 40 have revealed that they’ve had the condition. As E! Online notes, Kim Kardashian had preeclampsia when she was pregnant with her second child, Saint West. Kardashian decided to use a surrogate for her third baby, Chicago West, a decision that may have been influenced by the complications she experienced during her previous pregnancy.

In her September 2018 Vogue cover story, Beyonce also disclosed that she had preeclampsia when she was carrying her twins, Rumi and Sir. Her condition became so serious that she had to have an emergency C-section.