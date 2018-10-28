Molly Ephraim and Kaitlyn Dever co-star in upcoming film, 'The Front Runner.'

Hearts of Last Man Standing fans experienced very mixed emotions when they learned Fox decided to reboot the series that ABC had previously canceled, but actress Molly Ephraim wouldn’t be returning to the cast.

As those who have followed the series since the beginning know, Molly played the role of Tim Allen and Nancy Travis’ daughter, Mandy Baxter. When Fox made the decision to pick up and reboot the series, news broke that Molly opted not to return to the cast because she was already committed to several other projects.

Last Man Standing fans have one huge question as Season 7 continues to push forward – where is Ephraim now?

According to Country Living, Ephraim has been hard at work on her other projects. In fact, LMS fans who miss Molly’s face on screen will be able to head to theaters on November 21 for the release of a movie called The Front Runner.

Molly landed the role of Irene Kelly, who assists in the campaign of Gary Hart’s presidential run. The movie focuses on a true story from the ’80s.

Molly is set up to work with an impressive cast on The Front Runner, including Hugh Jackman and J.K. Simmons. Perhaps one of the most noteworthy names on the cast list is none other than Kaitlyn Dever.

As LMS fans know, Kaitlyn played Molly’s little sister, Eve Baxter. So, the movie will offer a bit of nostalgia for Last Man Standing fans who wanted to see Molly and Kaitlyn together on screen once more.

While this is technically her return to the screen following her exit from Last Man Standing, it is far from the only project she is working on. She also has appearances in several TV shows, including Halt and Catch Fire, Bartender, and Casual. She also has a role in a TV film called Park.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, fans of LMS were not exactly thrilled by the casting change moving forward with Season 7. “Not my Mandy,” was a phrase popularly used by fans on social media. The entire LMS cast and production team, however, expected some backlash from fans as an actress swap on a main character so many seasons into a series is never easy for a fan base to digest.

While there is no denying Molly is missed every Friday night by LMS fans everywhere, it won’t be long before they get to see Ephraim’s face on screen with her former co-star, Dever, beside her when The Front Runner hits theaters next month.