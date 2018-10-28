‘RHOA’s’ Porsha Williams Reveals That She Is Having A Girl

Porsha Williams has revealed the gender of her baby and it’s a girl. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video from her gender reveal party on Friday on her Instagram page. In the video, you can see Williams, her fiance, Dennis McKinley, plus their guests holding white canisters in their hands. After a countdown, everyone pops open their canister, releasing a flurry of pink confetti into the air.

The news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Williams had already hinted that she was having a girl. About a month ago, the reality TV star left a comment under an adorable photo of little girls getting their hair done, in which she said she wished her baby was here so that she could do girly activities like that with her.

“Omg, I wish my baby was out! I would have her right there getting done up lol,” Williams wrote.

As E! Online reports, shortly after her pregnancy announcement Porsha also revealed that she was engaged to be married to McKinley. In the photo on Instagram. she’s embracing her fiance and showing off her diamond ring.

“I said yes!” Porsha wrote in the caption.

“Matter of fact I said HELL YESSSS lol!! Love you baby #DM I’m ready for the rest of our life.”

According to E!, the ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Richie Rich and is reportedly worth more than $700,000.

“Porsha’s ring is incredibly valuable at an estimated retail price of over $750,000,” said Andrew Brown of WP Diamonds, in an interview with E!

“The center stone, an oval cut, is not only very large but looks to be one of the highest quality stones–a D color and most likely VS+”

Brown went on to say that Porsha’s ring has a couple of other details that make it valuable.

“The ornate ring is a halo setting with diamond petals around the pavilion and three rows of diamonds on the ring itself…brilliant is an understatement,” he added.

Porsha isn’t the only member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast who is pregnant. Kenya Moore, 47, is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Marc Daly. Moore recently held a “royalty themed” baby shower where attendees dressed up as royals while she looked like she was wearing a dress inspired by the costume Beyonce wore during her 2017 Grammy Awards performance. The singer was pregnant with twins at the time.

“Words cannot express the joy and happiness I feel in my heart,” Moore wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo from the event.