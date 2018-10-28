Ariana Grande Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair In Sexy Throwback Photo

The blonde bombshell's look prompted fans to instantly blow up the comments section on the Instagram post.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram Saturday to post a remember-when? photo of her rocking platinum blonde locks. The post she titled “last fall” has already racked up 2,781,392 likes in less than three hours, and the consensus among scores of the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer’s fans is that the look is absolutely gorgeous.

The throwback photo shows the usually brunette Grande with super-long ivory tresses that have one adorable little braided section running through the front and length of the hairstyle. The former Nickelodeon actress’s hair has never been longer or blonder than it is in the striking photo.

The 24-year-old singer is also flaunting her natural and dewy complexion in the pic, and she even traded her usual cat-eye liner for some subdued eye shadow. She topped off the look with ultra-long lashes and high-shine neutral lip gloss. The white patterned buttoned-up shirt she’s wearing in the photo is on point, and it sets off the whole “angelic” effect nicely, too.

It’s not the first time that Ariana Grande has driven her followers into a frenzy with a blonde ‘do, and she did it with a vengeance when she posed with honey-blonde tresses for a stunning British Vogue cover back in July. The “One Last Time” singer, whose known for her brunette locks, black cat eye swish and a pony tail, is almost unrecognizable with nary a one of her three trademark styles in the sultry shot.

Elle previously asked the songbird in an interview if she uses her hair to communicate with her fans. Ariana responded to the question by saying, “I’ve never thought about it that way, but maybe there is a telepathic connection there.” Grande may also have been performing an ode to the platinum-haired Marilyn Monroe by posting the photo, seeing how she shared a picture of the iconic movie star and sex symbol on her Instagram account recently.

The “last fall” photo of a blonde Ariana Grande is shown below.

One devoted fan that was apparently delighted with Ariana Grande as a blonde wrote, “Please dye your hair this colour again you look seriously GORGOUS with it????,” while another wrote ” BRING BACK THAT HAIR COLOR SIS.”

Other fans felt a little bit more extreme about Grande’s sexy blonde look, and comments ranged from, “Omg omg omg omg i cant. Okay” to “Omg i had a heart attack.”

Another Ariana Grande follower that’s most likely a Harry Potter fan noticed the resemblance between Hermione Granger and the singer commenting, “Am i the i y one who saw Emma Watson in this real quick?”