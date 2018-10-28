Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Get Flirty On Instagram, He Admires Her Flexibility

Orlando put his affection for Katy on display via Instagram.

Katy Perry’s fans on Instagram got to witness some cheeky flirting recently between the daring diva and her leading man, Orlando Bloom.

Yesterday, CNN Style host Derek Blasberg posted a throwback picture on Instagram of Perry sitting next to her man at an outdoor restaurant. She was wearing a flattering blue jumper covered in white stars while she held one bare foot high up in the air with her leg fully extended. With no one looking at the camera, it is unclear whether anyone knew the photo was being snapped.

“I know @katyperry’s birthday was yesterday but it took me a full 24 hours to dig up the perfect image that sums up her understated charm and charisma,” Blasberg penned in the caption of the photo.

Bloom appeared to be unfazed by his girlfriend’s antics, as he seemed more focused on doing something via his phone at the time the photo was snapped.

While the photo was posted yesterday from Blasberg’s account, the post does not indicate when the picture was originally taken. Perry’s raven black hair, however, suggests the photo is a from a few years ago as she went blonde and cut her hair short in early 2017.

Posted in honor of the singer’s birthday last week, the post quickly got some flirty commentary from the pictured love birds.

Bloom was the first to comment on the image, “Very flexible.”

Katy responded to the flirtatious Orlando with a very simple, “Lol.”

The flirty interaction between Orlando and Katy was captured via screenshot by an Instagram account called Comments By Celebs. The post accumulated over 18,000 likes and over 100 comments since it was published.

The post on Comments By Celebs was met with very mixed feedback. Some criticized Perry for acting inappropriate and disrespectful to the woman she was sitting next to. Katy, however, had many come to her defense, slamming those who left hateful comments.

“God the hate from some of these people is disgusting. I doubt anyone commenting on her actually knows her, and to hate on someone you don’t even know is childish. I don’t get the hate on Katy, I mean I don’t even like her music very much but she seems like a fun happy person. She’s just messing around with her close friends in this photo and is that really worth a hateful comment,” one individual exclaimed.

The pop star turned 34 on Thursday! https://t.co/vylALbKavK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 27, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Perry recently celebrated her 34th birthday with Bloom by enjoying dinner at Barton G. in West Hollywood. The singer donned a vibrant pink skin tight Vex Tube Latex dress that retails for nearly $400.

Orlando Bloom opted for something a little more low-key in the wardrobe department, keeping all eyes on the breathtaking figure of the birthday girl. Bloom’s 7-year-old son, Flynn, also attended the birthday dinner.