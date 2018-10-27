Paris Hilton Slays As Sexy Furby In Epic Throwback Halloween Costume

The former 'Simple Life' star pulls out all the stops for the ultimate Halloween throwback.

Paris Hilton has her Halloween costume formula down to a science, but her latest sexy getup takes the cake. The heiress, entrepreneur, and international DJ is known for her short, tight, and often fur-embellished Halloween costumes, but this year, she took things to a new level when she stepped out dressed as sexy Furby.

Paris paid homage to the popular robotic kiddie toy from the late 1990s in an unexpectedly sexy way at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween bash in Beverly Hills on Friday night. The spooky soiree was hosted by Casamigos founders George Clooney and Rande Gerber at the home of tequila tycoon Mike Meldman, although Clooney wasn’t present at the bash.

Hollywood Life posted Paris’ colorful throwback costume, which included a shiny blue mini-skirt, a blue and pink furry bra top that featured a Furby face on it, a stunning headdress with two fur-covered ears, and sky-high platform heels. The 37-year-old star’s jaw-dropping, belly-baring costume was a major standout at the A-list party for the high-end booze brand.

Hilton, who is engaged to actor/model Chris Zylka, is known for her over-the-top Halloween costumes. In the past, Paris has been photographed dressed as a sexy Little Red Riding Hood, a Playboy bunny, a smoldering jailbird, and even a sexy Minnie Mouse, but her sexy Furby costume may go down as her most epic costume of all time.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

In 2013, the Huffington Post reported that Paris Hilton dropped a whopping $5,000 on lingerie at Trashy Lingerie in Los Angeles for pieces to use as Halloween costumes. Paris later posed for a series of pics dressed as a sexy leopard, a barely-dressed mermaid, a glittery pink Barbie, and an MTV VMA-era Miley Cyrus. Last year, Paris Hilton slipped into a skimpy bunny outfit to celebrate her first Halloween with her man, who was dressed as Pac-Man.

According to TMZ, in addition to Paris and her sexy Furby style, stars at the 2018 Casamigos Halloween bash included Gerber’s wife Cindy Crawford, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Harry Styles, Diddy, Olivia Munn, Seth MacFarlane, Ryan Seacrest, and Nicky Hilton, who actually recreated her sister Paris’ iconic 21st birthday party ensemble from 16 years ago. Casamigos ice shots and margaritas were served at the bash, and while a DJ was on hand to play tunes, Meldman’s sports room was also home base for a slew of stars to watch the World Series game that was playing at the time.