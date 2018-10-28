Tristan Thompson Misses Khloe Kardashian & Baby True But Thinks It’s Good To Have ‘Time Away,’ Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently living on opposite sides of the country. The couple, who share 6-month-old daughter True together, have been rumored to be on the rocks for months and may need the time apart to figure out the future of their relationship.

According to a recent report from Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson misses Khloe Kardashian and baby True. However, he believes that the time away from the mother of his child may be doing both of them some good.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson is enjoying himself back with the Cleveland Cavaliers and traveling for away games as he likes having his freedom, which doesn’t always come easy when he’s with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Tristan is having fun be back on the road balling. He misses Khloe and True, but also enjoys being on the road with the guys and loves having his freedom,” the source stated.

The insider went on to reveal that Thompson loves Kardashian very much, but whether they stay together in the future or not, he’ll need to have some space going forward.

“Tristan will always have a lot of love for Khloe, but despite whether things work out or not between them, he likes having his space again and feels that time away is a good thing.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian allegedly feels like a single mom without Tristan Thompson by her side. As many fans know, Tristan moved back to Cleveland last month in order to rejoin the Cavaliers and start the new NBA season. However, Khloe, who was supposed to move back to Ohio with Thompson, decided to stay back in L.A. with her friends and family at the last minute.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian has been feeling “stressed” since Thompson left California, and that things have been more “challenging” without him there to help share in the parenting duties.

As for Khloe and True returning to Cleveland to be with Tristan, the reality TV star isn’t planning to move back east anytime soon. However, Kardashian is reportedly going to visit Ohio from time to time. However, being there full-time is not something she is willing to do at the moment, as she wants to be close to her family.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!