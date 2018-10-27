Demi Lovato’s Mother Shares That The Singer Is 90 Days Sober

Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, confirmed in a recent statement that the singer has been sober for 90 days.

According to People, La Garza gave an update on Lovato’s progress during a radio interview on Friday, October 26, three months after the pop star was hospitalized on July 24 after suffering from an overdose. Demi remained in the hospital for two weeks and immediately entered in-patient treatment following her release.

“Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” De La Garza said of her daughter.

“It’s very hard, it’s not easy and there are no shortcuts.”

De La Garza shared that she was aware Lovato was no longer sober but didn’t know the specifics. Lovato first sought treatment for addiction, bipolar disorder, self-harm, and an eating disorder in 2010. She reportedly suffered a relapse after first leaving treatment and lived at a sober living facility for a year. Lovato has been an advocate for mental health and sobriety ever since and celebrated six years of sobriety in March of this year.

However, Lovato released a personal new song in June entitled “Sober,” where she apologized for recently relapsing. De La Garza recalled that she was not aware of the severity of Lovato’s relapse until people began to text her on the day of her overdose.

Demi Lovato and sister Madison De La Garza attend a Live Chat at Cambio Studios on July 21, 2011 Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“I was looking at my phone and I saw all these text messages coming in from all over… and the one text message that clued me in on what was going on said, ‘I just saw on TMZ and I’m so sorry,'” she recalled.

De La Garza and her oldest daughter, Dallas Lovato, immediately rushed to the hospital after receiving confirmation of the incident from Lovato’s manager, Kelsey Kershner. Now that Lovato is back in treatment, her family is grateful for her safety and applaud Lovato for working hard to move forward. Lovato’s 16-year-old sister, actress Madison De La Garza, shared a sentiment similar to her mother’s in an interview earlier this month.

“She’s working really hard on her sobriety, and we’re all so incredibly proud of her,” she said of her sister.

Her sister went on to say she is excited to do “small things” with Lovato again, like getting frozen yogurt together. According to People, Lovato’s younger sibling has been an inspiration for her to get sober in the past. Lovato once explained that her parents forbade her from seeing her sister if she was still using drugs, which motivated her to seek help. Hopefully, with the love and support of her family, Lovato will be able to recover.