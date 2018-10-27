Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Abs At Wildlife Park In Australia

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is down under and loving every minute of it.

Kostek posted an Instagram story this weekend to reveal that she was spending time at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, where she was more than excited to get inside and spend time with all of the park’s inhabitants.

“Lets go in. Lets hold these baby animals, and kiss them,” Kostek stated in one Instagram video. In another, she is seen standing in front of a bird exhibit as she squawks at a bird, whose name is revealed to be Stanley. The model squeals, and then the bird returns the noise in the cute clip.

Camille wore a pair of skinny jeans for the outing and paired the denim pants with a long-sleeved white crop top sweater. The top showed off the Sports Illustrated model’s toned abs and flat tummy, as well as her tanned skin. Kostek wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled straight. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

As many fans already know, Camille is currently in Australia to shoot her new photos for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, in which she was chosen as one of the rookies for next year’s edition.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek enlisted the help of her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he’s more commonly known to NFL fans, in order to get into shape for the photo shoot.

In a recent video posted to Kostek’s Instagram story, the model is seen working out with “Trainer Rob” as he tells her the proper form for certain exercises to help her get the body she desires for the photos.

In addition, Gronkowski gushed over his girlfriend’s big achievement and revealed how proud he was of Camille for realizing one of her dreams.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it,” Rob told the camera.

“When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her. She’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it.”

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating since 2015, and have quickly become one of many Instagram users’ favorite celebrity couples to follow.