Johnny Depp Reportedly Out Of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ With Disney’s Upcoming Franchise Reboot

It seems as if Disney will forget the name of 'Captain Jack Sparrow.'

After five films, stretched over the last 15 years, Disney is already looking to go in a different direction with its extremely successful Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. The company is looking to reboot it and go with a new storyline written by the scribes of both Deadpool films, but there’s no word yet on what that might be. One thing that does appear to be known, though, is that it will not include Johnny Depp returning as the very popular Captain Jack Sparrow.

The 55-year-old Depp is still going strong in the world of film, but it seems as if he won’t be doing it as the rum-searching pirate any longer. Stuart Beattie, the original screenwriter for the first Pirates film, told Daily Mail that Disney’s reboot signals the end of his time in the role.

“I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now. “And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it.”

The five films of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have made Disney more than $4.5 billion worldwide during their box office runs. More than $1.45 billion of that alone came from the domestic theater take.

Johnny Depp has appeared in numerous films throughout his long career and he’s brought many famous characters to life. He’s been Edward Scissorhands, Willy Wonka, and countless others, but Captain Jack may be the role that he will always be most well-known for.

Once word broke from Deadline that Disney was looking to reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it was kind of expected that Depp would not return. The whole idea behind a reboot is for a film franchise to take a different approach and even an entirely new storyline direction.

Disney has not yet said anything publicly regarding Depp being out of Pirates and no longer appearing as Captain Jack Sparrow. If he has indeed appeared for the last time in the role, his final appearance would have been in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was released in 2017.

Depp’s representative has not given comment yet either.

The very popular attraction from Disney Parks has been incredibly successful as a movie franchise, but it appears to have run its course. Reboots are a common thing in Hollywood these days, but not usually this close to when the original run was still going on. Pirates of the Caribbean could very easily be a good thing for Disney as a new movie franchise, but will fans be able to live without Johnny Depp as Captain Jack?