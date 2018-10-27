Khloe Kardashian Glows In Vibrant New Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian is absolutely glowing in her latest social media post as she creates a cryptic caption about her soul.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to post a gorgeous new photo of herself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen looking bronzed and pensive in the new snapshot, which is set in front of a beautiful background.

In the photo, Khloe is seen showcasing her tanned skin as she wears a black spaghetti strap top. The new mom also dons a pair of large, black hoop earrings and a pair of matching, trendy, oversize black sunglasses.

Kardashian’s hair is pulled half up into a top knot, while the rest of her long, blonde hair is worn straight. She also sports a golden bar necklace in the photo, which is set in front of a tropic scene, complete with palm trees and beautiful blue sky.

Khloe tagged stylist Hrush Achemyan in the photo, seemingly revealing that she styled the reality star’s look. She also mentions hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who seemingly styled Khloe’s hair for the look that she posted on Instagram over the weekend.

In the caption of the picture, Kardashian talks about being fearless and setting her soul on fire.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been dealing with a lot of drama in her life as of late. The Good American designer is said to be feeling very much like a single mother now that basketball season has started.

As many fans know, Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he has moved back to Ohio for the new NBA season. However, Kardashian decided not to return to Ohio with him and instead chose to stay in L.A. where her friends and family reside.

“Khloe is very stressed now that basketball season has started. She really feels like a single mom now that Tristan is gone so much which is really challenging,” an insider told the outlet.

As for her plans to possibly move back to Cleveland with Tristan, Khloe is still unsure about making the move a full-time commitment as she did last year while she was pregnant with her daughter True.

“She plans on visiting Cleveland, but not being there full-time though she is toying with the idea of spending more time there. She just likes to be close to her family who is here in LA. She’s really stressed and overwhelmed with balancing everything,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!