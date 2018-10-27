Luka Sabbat Shows PDA With New Woman After Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumors

Since his rise to fame, model and actor Luka Sabbat has been spotted with countless well-known faces. Most recently, he was photographed holding hands with Italian model Chiara Scelsi while spending time at the Peppermint Club on Friday, October 26, in Los Angeles, according to a report from Just Jared Jr.

The handsome pair was spotted again the next day, this time, openly sharing a kiss while out for a walk. Sabbat and Scelsi appeared in a Dolce & Gabbana campaign last year, which could be where they first met. Despite being a professional actor and model, the 20-year-old refuses to put himself in a box and instead describes himself as a “creative entrepreneur exploring all the world has to offer,” according to Cosmopolitan.

Along with the Italian bombshell, Sabbat has also been romantically linked to Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian. He and Kourtney were seen hanging out just a few weeks after her split with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

In the last few months, Sabbat and Kortney were seen out and about at Pace Restaurant, The Nice Guy, and at an art gallery. The duo may have also gone on a double date with Anwar Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

While some fans may be shocked to see Sabbat out with a new woman when he’s believed to be dating the eldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney might actually be completely unaffected by Sabbat’s romantic life, because the pair were never exclusive.

“Kourtney is not seeing Luka at the moment. They were never official and it was always very casual,” a source told E! News.

“She thought he was fun to get to know and hang out with, but that was it. She’s loving being single and just having fun with no strings attached.”

There is no bad blood between the two, as another source claims they’re still cordial. This makes sense, as the two first met through little sister Kendall Jenner and her group of friends. Sabbat is said to have made appearances at several Kardashian-hosted events, including the family’s barbecue.

“They will still hang out in social settings and everything is normal but they haven’t seen each other in weeks now,” the second source said.

With everything said and done, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seems to be basking in the perks of her single life. After finally calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick, she doesn’t seem to be looking for anything too serious right now.

“She has the attitude that whatever happens, happens. She’s not going to label anything or get too serious unless she’s really crazy about someone,” another source said.