Julianne Hough Shows Off Some Serious Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

Julianne Hough has been on a sexy streak lately. The professional dancer, singer, and actress has been wowing her 4.4 million fans with some gorgeous posts of herself and today was no exception.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself rocking a little black dress with a low neckline. In the snap, the former Dancing With The Stars dancer is squatting down on grass, leaning forward slightly toward the camera in a sultry, yet earthy pose. The Footloose actress is resting her right knee on the grass while her left knee is resting on her leg in a way that the knee is propped up slightly. Hough is then leaning forward with her left elbow resting on the knee, which gives the black-and-white snap its sensual overtone.

Hough is looking straight into the camera with her lips lightly parted. She is wearing neutral makeup and her fierce, dark eyebrows peek from under her perfectly straight bangs. The photo appears to be recent, since she is wearing her blonde tresses in a short bob with bangs, a look she has been rocking lately.

“Barefoot in my little black dress…” Hough captioned the snap.

Her post racked up nearly 25,000 likes and more than 80 comments in under an hour, with fans taking to the comment section to gush over her looks and style.

“Even though I will never meet you, you impact my life in such a positive way,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love this picture of you! Beautiful strong woman!”

Earlier this week, Hough shared that she juggles dancing, acting and music careers with some morning rituals, as One Country noted. She explained that the first thing she does in the morning is ground herself with an entire body breathing exercise.

On Friday, Hough also announced on Instagram that she arrived in Atlanta for a project by sharing a clip of her dancing in Footloose, which was shot in Atlanta. In the video, Hough is wearing tiny jean shorts and a white spaghetti strap top. Her hair is light long and light brown, which she is wearing loose.

“Just landed in Atlanta, and staying in the same place I shot #Footloose for a new project I’m working on. Had to reminisce over this sexy little number,” she wrote.

The blonde bombshell has kept busy after leaving Dancing With The Stars with her acting career. Earlier this month, Hough appeared in the biopic Bigger opposite Tyler Hoechlin, Victoria Justice, and Colton Haynes, playing Joe Widen’s fitness model wife, Betty Weider.