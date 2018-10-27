‘Let’s Make A Deal’s’ Wayne Brady Joins ‘B&B’ Cast, Plus Possible Love Interests

The Bold and the Beautiful will soon have a new cast member in the form of Let’s Make A Deal host Wayne Brady. Entertainment Weekly reported that Brady has signed a contract as a series regular and has just finished taping his first episode on Friday, October 26. His debut episode will air on November 30, just as the sweeps period ends. The multi-talented star will not be leaving Let’s Make A Deal, and will actually work both gigs at the same time.

Inquisitr reported that Wayne was immensely proud of his daughter, Maile, when she landed the guest role of Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) best friend Tiffany. The 15-year-old managed to breathe some life into Emma’s rather bland story line, and impressed fans with her vivacity and on-screen presence. Thanks to Tiffany, viewers now know that Emma has a history of jealous behavior as far as boyfriends are concerned.

But it was Wayne Brady who reportedly impressed head honcho Bradley Bell. Upon meeting each other, Brady told Bell that he was familiar with Bold and the Beautiful since he grew up watching the soap opera. With his practiced ease of striking a deal, he also told the head writer that he would love to join the cast of one of the most watched soaps on the planet.

It seems as if his negotiation skills are not just for show, because Bell offered him the job. Not only did he manage to score himself a gig, but it sounds as if his character is a rather juicy one.

“Brady will play Dr. Buckingham, the father of Zoe (Kiara Barnes.) A show spokeswoman describes his role as a ‘worldly, intelligent, and sophisticated’ man who ‘quickly finds himself entangled in a web of passion and mystery’ after joining a Los Angeles-area hospital.”

Catch my baby Maile on @BandB_CBS today! So damn proud! pic.twitter.com/hvn9FN5SfE — Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) October 3, 2018

As for possible love interests, there are plenty of women on Bold and the Beautiful without a man. Since Dr. Buckingham is a doctor, he could hook up with Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens), Hope’s (Annika Noelle) OB-GYN. But since she’s not a series regular, this does not seem likely.

Interesting options could be Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who could accompany Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) to the hospital, or even the newly returned Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) who could also join Hope for a doctor’s visit. And with Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) marriage currently on the rocks, she could easily find herself in the arms of a handsome doctor seeking some solace.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, and don’t forget to watch Wayne Brady on Let’s Make A Deal.