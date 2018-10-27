Tekashi 6ix9ine Celebration Shooting Leads To Two Arrests

The New York Police Department has taken two Tekashi 6ix9ine associates into custody for their alleged role in sparking a brawl that led to the shooting of one man and the injuring of another outside of a Midtown Manhattan restaurant heading into the weekend.

Page Six reports that 33-year-old Zachary Bunce of Wyandanch, Long Island, and 29-year-old Faheem Walter, of Brooklyn, were arrested less than 24 hours after they were identified as the individuals responsible for setting off a melee at the entrance of Philippe Chow on East 60 Street near Madison Avenue on Friday evening, October 26.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tekashi 6ix9ine had been scheduled to meet with the head of from his label, 10k Projects Records, following a sentencing appearance in court earlier in the day. The executive had flown in from Los Angeles to meet with the Brooklyn rapper in what was primed to be a celebration of 6ix9ine being spared from having to serve a three-year prison sentence for a sexual assault charge involving a minor. Unfortunately for the parties involved, the commencement would never take place due to an altercation that broke out after Bunce and Walter were prohibited from entering along with the recording artist.

Two arrested in shooting outside Tekashi 6ix9ine party https://t.co/iYDXZ1t4G0 pic.twitter.com/zRiYIaS2Wa — Page Six (@PageSix) October 27, 2018

TMZ first broke the story on how violence came about at around 6:00 p.m. Bunce and Walter had reportedly walked away after exchanging words over their rejection from the engagement – but they’d soon return to strike one of 10k Projects Records‘ security guards over the head with a chair. An unidentified retired NYPD officer who had been hired by the label responded by drawing a licensed weapon and firing as many as four shots. Tekashi would take off before police arrived, but he reportedly did not take part in any fighting and left uninjured.

The bodyguard who was assaulted in the exchange suffered minor cuts to his head, while Walter was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He is reported to be in stable condition. Along with Bunce, he is now facing gang assault charges for initiating the incident.

It is yet to have been reported whether or not the crowd accompanying 6ix9ine was gang affiliated, but if they are, he may very well face repercussions. According to The Blast, one of the conditions of the four-year probation term he was just handed stipulates that the self-proclaimed Bloods associate can no longer mix with the street gang.