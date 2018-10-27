Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Barely-There Pink Bikini While On A Swing On Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently enjoyed bikini weather during a vacation in Bali. The 38-year-old TV star took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself rocking a tiny pink bikini on an envy-inducing beach.

In the video, the mother of three is rocks herself on a swing hanging from some tall tropical trees. Kim is sporting a bubble-gum pink bikini, which she paired with futuristic looking silver shades. Her long dark hair is loose, gently cascading all the way down her lower back.

The crystal-clear waters of the popular Indonesian island and the beach’s fine white sands and volcanic mountains make a stunning backdrop. In the soundless clip, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocks back and forth once as she looks into the camera. In under two hours, Kim’s post was viewed more than 2.6 million times, racking up more than 735,200 likes and more than 5,000 comments.

Kim simply captioned her post with the word “Bali,” accompanied by a two hearts emoji and a palm tree emoji.

Among those to comment was her sister Khloe, who wrote: “Ugh you’re so fing cute.” Khloe and Kourtney also traveled to Bali for some vacation time, but the family has apparently recently returned to the United States, People reported.

Khloe, 34, also recently shared photos from Bali, including one of her 6-month-old daughter True, as People noted. “Dear Bali, you were everything and more. Xo KoKo,” Khloe wrote under a photo of the island’s scenery on Friday.

Kourtney, 39, also joined her younger sisters in sharing photos from the trip on Friday, including a series of adorable images of her and her daughter Penelope, 6, taking in the local scenery. “Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Kim’s post comes a day after she shared a topless photo of herself holding her 9-month-old daughter, Chicago, to promote her new makeup range, the Flashing Lights collection, as the Inquisitr previously reported. In the snap, Kim is showing off her new pink shadows from the collection, appearing amazingly serene with her eyes closed. Her youngest child, who was born to a surrogate carrier in early 2018, also seems to be in a sort of reverie.

That photo received more than 4 million likes, showing that her fans approved of it. However, the snap also attracted some criticism from people who found the photo inappropriate, Mirror reported.

“This is disgusting,” one such critic wrote.