‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Phyllis Steps Up For Jabot!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows that residents of Genoa City are in for some tricks and treats over Halloween week. The kids and adults dress up for the holiday while the four women hiding J.T.’s murder receive nightmare news. Plus, Phyllis pushes for the top spot at Jabot.

It’s Halloween in Genoa City, which is arguably the best time of the year. Look for Nick (Joshua Morrow), Christian, and plenty of other GC families to get dressed up to enjoy the festivities.

Meanwhile, Jabot needs a new CEO after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) takes her patents and goes, according to Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers for Monday. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) looks ready to step up in a big way and fill that chair. Jack (Peter Bergman) is convinced that no blood Abbott should sit in the CEO chair. Of course, getting Billy (Jason Thompson) to agree to Phyllis will be a hard sell. He’s absolutely not interested in his ex-girlfriend running his family’s company. From the way things look, though, Billy may not win this argument against Phyllis.

Whoever ends up running Jabot has his or her work cut out because Ashley is starting a new rival named “My Beauty” in Paris, and considering the products will so closely resemble Jabot’s, the company is in for a major identity crisis.

Next week on #YR, Ashley reveals her plans, Phyllis makes a power move, and buried secrets may be revealed! pic.twitter.com/tBJZbodRUC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets terrible news, and it’s no trick. There’s a broken pipe in Chancellor Park, and it is right under Katherine’s sculpture. And who else is right under the artwork? Yep, J.T. Hellstrom. Now Nikki, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis face quite a conundrum. Covering up a murder is never easy, but who ever thought it would end up being this hard?

They experience tons of fright as they work to not only keep authorities from finding J.T.’s body when the leak gets fixed, but also figure out who knows what they did and is blackmailing them. It seems like once again, things are closing in on these women who’ve formed such an unlikely alliance in Genoa City. All their sneaking around attracted the attention of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and the potential blackmailer, too, and the leaky pipe seems like it could also be a setup for the women.

What could go wrong digging up a body wearing all black at night? It seems like quite a bit, and the women get a colossal scare next week.