Watch Barcelona Vs Real Madrid El Clásico Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

The first El Clásico of the 2018/2019 season will also be the first Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match without either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch since December of 2007, according to the BBC, but the match — always one of the most highly anticipated of any season in any league — goes on without them. The showdown takes place on Sunday with a live stream from the Camp Nou.

Messi suffered a fractured arm during last weekend’s 2-0 Barcelona win over Sevilla and is not expected to return for another two weeks at least, according to Goal. Ronaldo, of course, departed the UEFA Champins League title-holders following the 2017/2018 campaign and now plays for perennial Italian champs Juventus. But Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde said Saturday that he does not feel the Clásico has lost any of its glamour.

“El Clásico existed long before those two,” Valverde said, quoted by Goal. “There were great players before, tension before. There were even pigs flying, remember?”

Valverde was referring to an incident during a 2002 El Clásico when a Barcelona fan hurled the head of a pig out of the stands at a Real Madrid player who had defected from Barca. The match has a long backstory, going back to the days when Spain was ruled by a fascist dictator, Francisco Franco, whose base of power was in Madrid — while the Catalan capital of Barcelona was a hotbed of anti-fascist rebellion, according to The Globe and Mail newspaper.

Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde (l) and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui (r). David Ramos / Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Barcelona vs. Real Madrid first El Clásico showdown of 2018/2019, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Central European Standard Time at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on October 28. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8:15 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Blaugrana-Los Blancos “Classic” starts at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

Another reason that the opening El Clásico of the season may be missing some of the excitement surrounding recent Barcelona vs. Real Madrid meetings could be the struggles of the Madrid giant, who uncharacteristically sit in eighth place and could theoretically drop to 10th with a loss to Barcelona, according to Marca.

Barcelona lead La Liga, but have also experienced a sluggish start, with 18 points from nine matches, level with Espanyol, per Sky Sports.

Watch a preview of the first Barcelona vs. Real Madrid El Clásico match of the 2018/2019 Spanish season with the panel of experts at ESPN FC in the video below.

To watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid El Clásico battle live stream online from Camp Nou, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the Clásico game on La Liga’s Matchday 10 stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of either the streaming TV multi-channel Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the always highly-anticipated Blaugrana vs. Los Blancos match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, Eleven Sports La Liga TV will carry the live stream, while in Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the El Clásico match. Mexican fans can watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid via a TDN Football live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in dozens of other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.