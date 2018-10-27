Idris Elba Looks Jacked On The Set Of His New Movie, ‘Hobbs And Shaw’

Things just got a lot sexier in the Scottish City of Glasgow. The area around the city’s George Square has been closed off to accommodate the filming of Hobbs and Shaw, an upcoming spin-off of the Fast and Furious movie franchise. On Friday, October 26, British actor Idris Elba captured attention when he appeared on the bustling movie set to shoot his stunt scenes for the film, according to People.

In the photo posted by the magazine, Elba can be seen wearing an all black, leather/spandex-looking outfit, while standing in what looks to be shards of broken glass. Elba’s stunt double was also present on set to assist in capturing the more complexed and potentially dangerous action scenes. People describe the Brit as “buff and brooding” as he stood in the middle of the street surrounded by passing vehicles.

The full details of Elba’s character has yet to be released but he will be joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, who will reprise the roles of their original characters — law enforcement officer and former agent of the Diplomatic Security Service Luke Hobbs and trained assassin Deckard Shaw — as the film’s bad guy.

Unfortunately for fans and onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of the entire cast, Johnson and Statham weren’t present on the set.

The upcoming film is said to be taking a darker, more adult approach than has been previously seen in the Fast and Furious movies. Director David Leitch, who has directed movies like Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde, will be at the helm of the film and is looking to take the spin-off in a new direction.

“I think Dave Leitch’s taste is a little more grounded and a little darker. If you see Atomic Blonde, and it is just superb, his taste is definitely in a [different world],” Jason Statham told Collider.

“I think he’s looking to do something that doesn’t look exactly like a Fast movie although it’s the Fast characters. He’s trying to do his own thing with it and give it a real sense of credibility…I think Dave is going to get this one gritty, real, and f**king hard core.”

And while it isn’t clear what is to be expected from Leitch’s new direction and how this will affect the relationship between Hobbs and Shaw, Statham predicts a deeper look into the backgrounds of the duo, for example, Deckard’s family of criminals, which includes his sister played by Vanessa Kirby.

“We’re trying to build out my relationship with my sister and with my mother and what that means,” he said.

“What my relationship is with Idris and all these other things. [David] really cares a lot. He’s on the phone all the time and he’s always there and we’re trying to do something really good.”

The film will be released on August 2, 2019.