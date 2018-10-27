Conservative Pundit Candace Owens Deletes Tweet Pushing Conspiracy Theory That Bombs Were Sent By ‘Leftists’

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens appears to have deleted a tweet in which she suggested that leftists were responsible for sending out bomb packages to prominent Democrats and liberals this week. She implied that it was an attempt to sabotage Republicans and influence the upcoming midterm elections.

In response to the now-deleted tweet, Owens told The Hill‘s Krystal Ball that she is entitled to her own opinion and maintained that the packages, the caravan of migrants, and the Kavanaugh hearing are all part of a larger scheme, adding that she finds the timing of those “incredibly suspicious,” according to NewsOne.

“I have the responsibility of just being a person that maintains my own ability to have an opinion, express an opinion. By no means did I say I just found the facts and this is related,” Owens, the communications director of the conservative Turning Point USA, is quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, before Cesar Sayoc was arrested in connection with the 14 pipe bombs sent to top Democrats and critics of President Trump, Owens tweeted that there was a “0% chance” that conservatives were behind the crime.

“I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages, is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms,” the tweet read.

While being pressed by The Hill’s Ball, Owens went on to say that she believes that the Democrats are trying to sabotage the Republicans’ chances of succeeding in November by causing controversy, citing the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as an example, per NewsOne. Kavanaugh appeared before a Senate panel in an extraordinary hearing last month to respond to accusations of sexual assault brought forward by Christine Blasey Ford, a professor in Northern California.

Owens also claimed that the caravan of migrants heading to the United States fleeing violence in Central America is an attempt to hurt Republican chances.

“I find it to be incredibly suspicious timing to know that they are meant to get to the border on the day of the election. Again, this is not rooted in fact, but you do have to understand that I am very much entitled to my opinion [and] Twitter is my platform.”

Over the weekend, Owens will be hosting Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., an event which Ben Carson, Stacey Dash, and Colion Noir, among others, are expected to attend, NewsOne reported.