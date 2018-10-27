Does Donna want her Honeybear back?

This week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise to keep viewers enthralled at the Halloween shenanigans, Donna Logan’s (Jennifer Gareis) return, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) destroying Bill’s (Don Diamont) sword necklace.

Monday, October 29

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) coaxed Bill to open his eyes, and was overjoyed when he obliged. But now it seems that Bill wants her to do something for him. Highlight Hollywood teases that Bill will ask Brooke to remove a “significant part of his past.”

Bill will ask her to remove his sword necklace. Longtime B&B fans know that the sword symbolizes everything that a Spencer is: ruthless and with a fighting spirit. It appears as if Bill no longer wants to fight, and spoilers state that Brooke will be stunned.

Inquisitr reports that Quinn continues to deny Pam (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie) from marrying at the Forrester mansion.

Donna Logan returns just as Quinn and Eric’s (John McCook) marriage is taking some strain. Will seeing Donna rekindle a flame?

Tuesday, October 30

Donna and Eric will find themselves in a rather surprising position. Courier Journal teases that Donna will model a sexy piece of lingerie for “an audience of one.” Tired of Quinn and Pam’s bickering, Eric will take a walk. He decides to pop in at Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) house and happens upon Donna. His ex-wife is dressed in a seductive, intimate number which Katie gifted her, and Eric won’t be able to keep his eyes off her.

Bill will make a statement to Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) that leaves Ridge reeling.

Wednesday, October 31

It’s Halloween, and Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show that Quinn will be wearing a witch costume, which seems to be very fitting, since Pam promised to break her broom.

Pam will reminisce and think about her sister Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and her mother Ann (Betty White).

When Ridge comes across Bill’s sword necklace among Brooke’s things, a sudden rage comes over him. The dressmaker will destroy the symbol which was part of Bill’s identity for so long.

Thursday, November 1

After finding the memento which Bill gave Brooke, Ridge rushes over to confront Dollar Bill. The situation rapidly escalates when Ridge accuses Bill of pursuing his wife.

Eric once again intervenes when Quinn and Pam face off about the portraits.

Friday, November 2

The Forresters and Logans will go out for dinner. Quinn will feel like the odd man out when Eric, Ridge, Brooke, Thorne, Katie, and Donna talk about the good old days.

Leo (Sam Myerson) is in for a treat when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gives him a private show of the intimates line.

Don’t forget to check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and soap opera news.