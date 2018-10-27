New iPad Pro Could Come With Boxier, iPhone 5-Like Design, Says Mark Gurman

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is widely expected to be unveiled at a press event in Brooklyn on Tuesday, October 30. While there have been rumors that the company’s long-running tablet line will get a new look, not much has been said in terms of design, aside from the expectation that this year’s devices will have slimmer bezels like the recently launched iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. However, a new report suggests that the new iPad Pro might borrow from Apple’s older iPhones in another aspect of the tablet’s design — its corners.

In an in-depth report on what consumers can expect when Apple launches the new iPad Pro, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman included a list of rumored features and specifications, including a USB-C connector, an updated version of the Apple Pencil, a faster processor based on the A12 Bionic chip, and, for the first time in the iPad’s history, a custom graphics chip from Apple. While Gurman mentioned the possibility of thinner bezels and “nearly edge-to-edge” screens, he added that the new iPad Pro will also have “more squared-off sides,” much like the iPhone 5, 5S, and SE from earlier in the decade.

As noted by Mashable, Gurman has an extensive history as a well-connected journalist covering Apple’s products, as he has been known to reveal details on the company’s devices ahead of their arrival. The publication added that his details on the new iPad Pro’s design are consistent with a leaked render from earlier this month, that also showed the tablet sporting boxy-looking corners.

If Apple will indeed be unveiling a boxier-looking iPad Pro with extremely slim bezels, this will mark another significant redesign for Apple’s signature tablet, which was first introduced in 2010. According to Mashable, the iPad evolved significantly since the first-generation model’s launch, starting with the iPad 2 losing over 30 percent of its thickness when it was introduced in 2011, all the way up to the debut of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro last year. The larger, 12.9-inch version has been part of Apple’s product lineup since the iPad Pro originally arrived in 2015.

As reported earlier on Saturday by the Inquisitr, the 2018 iPad Pro might not be the only new Apple product unveiled at Tuesday’s event. The company is also expected to reveal a new MacBook, that could replace the MacBook Air rather than updating it for the current year, as well as a new version of the Mac mini desktop computer. Details on the latter product are scant, aside from the possibility that the machine will be geared toward professionals.