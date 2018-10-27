Halle Berry Strokes Kitty In Cute ‘Caturday’ Meme Snapshot

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry took to popular social media platform Instagram today to show off her love of her feline friends — and to engage in a longstanding internet meme tradition at the same time. Knowingly or not, Berry’s sharing of a sweet snapshot showing her lovingly petting her furry friend on Saturday — or “Caturday,” as it is known to cat lovers the world over — means that she has participated in a meme that has been going on for well over a decade, according to Know Your Meme.

In the image, what is ostensibly Halle Berry’s hand is featured alongside a reclining feline, lying on its side. The cat, which appears to be a slender short-haired tabby, appears calm but alert as it rests on some stonework which is embedded by round rocks. Halle Berry’s hand enters the frame and gently rests upon the cat’s neck and collar, offering comfort to the feline in repose. Bedecked in expensive-looking jewelry, such as an ornate oval-shaped turquoise and red ring emblazoned with gold filigree, Halle’s hand acts as a display for some of her more unique accessories.

Resting on her wrist are a number of delicate bangles of varying description, one half a tawny, flat-finished bronze or copper and the other half a bright silver.

The actress captioned her Instagram share with a simple message of, “making friends.” It would seem that her fans and followers on the social media service enjoyed her show of cat camaraderie, with over 15,000 likes and over 200 comments having been attached to the photograph in less than an hour since it was first posted.

Halle Berry’s love of animals isn’t limited to feline companions, either. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the award-winning silver screen starlet is also very fond of dogs. Sharing a picture of her young son, Maceo-Robert, cuddling up to the family dog, Jackson, Berry couldn’t contain her emotions for her loved ones, human or otherwise. Sadly, her 16-year-old feline fur-baby — adorably named Playdough — passed away last year after a battle with brain cancer.

Having starred in the universally panned 2004 comic book flick Catwoman, Halle Berry has more than one connection to the animal kingdom. Besides being an ardent animal lover, she also recently shared that a shaman had told her that her spirit animals were hummingbirds and butterflies, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The actress will pair up with another on-screen — and off-screen — animal lover in the form of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, as the third installment of the popular action franchise, John Wick 3: Parabellum, hits theaters on May 17, 2019. Berry is slated to star as Sofia, an assassin.