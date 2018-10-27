Dallas Cowboys News: Boys Looking To Sign Former Oakland Raiders’ Safety

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to do some work in hopes of making this season better.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-4 and still in the playoff race, but the season is moving ahead and something needs to change if they’re going to make the postseason. They’ve already traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper, but they’re still looking at making a few more moves soon. Dallas is currently looking at another former member of the Oakland Raiders’ roster, but this one could bring them help on defense.

According to Pro Football Talk, safety Obi Melifonwu visited the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but he did end up leaving without a deal in place. The second-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft doesn’t have a ton of pro experience as of yet, but he could help the Cowboys on defense if given time to develop.

Melifonwu has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his short career, and he even suffered one during a Raiders’ preseason game in early August. He landed on Injured Reserve, but the Raiders waived him off of it this past week with him being supposedly healthy and ready to play.

If Melifonwu joined the Cowboys, he certainly wouldn’t be in entirely strange company. Cooper is his former teammate in Oakland and the Cowboys also have cornerback Byron Jones on the roster. Jones played with Melifonwu while both were in college at UCONN.

Is Obi Melifonwu joining his former teammates Byron Jones and Amari Cooper in Dallas? https://t.co/triN6ouq13 — Cole Patterson (@colelpatterson) October 25, 2018

As a rookie, Obi Melifonwu played in just five games which led to having a grand total of seven combined tackles. He only started in one of those games before developing a knee problem and then, a hip problem which put him on Injured Reserve in 2017 as well.

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to make a play for the former Raiders’ safety, though, they will need to do it quickly. They’re far from the only team hoping to sign him, as a couple of others are bringing him in for workouts.

Pats Pulpit reported that the New England Patriots have also brought in Obi Melifonwu for a workout. Due to a number of injuries along the roster and practice squad, the Pats have brought in a number of players recently.

The Patriots had TE Ben Koyack (Notre Dame), S Dexter McCoil (Tulsa) and CB/S Obi Melifonwu (UConn) in for free-agent workouts today. The team is always exploring various options and updating emergency lists for its 53-man roster and 10-man practice squad. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 26, 2018

The 2018 NFL trade deadline will officially arrive this week on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 30, and that will rule out any more deals with other teams. The Dallas Cowboys need some help this season and they’ve already found some on offense, but it’s needed on defense as well. Obi Melifonwu may have never found his footing in the league with the Oakland Raiders, but his next big chance could come in Big D.