Brooke coaxed Bill to open his eyes.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, October 26 revealed that Pam (Alley Mills) was furious with Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook). Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) paid Bill (Don Diamont) a visit in his hospital room, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finally coaxed Bill into waking up.

Pam Accused Quinn Of Hating Stephanie

Pam (Alley Mills) cried out when she saw that Quinn (Rena Sofer) had put her foot through Stephanie’s (Susan Flannery) portrait. Eric was equally shocked and lashed out at Quinn. According to Soap Central, Pam concluded that Quinn hated Stephanie but Quinn denied it. Eric was furious because his former wife’s portrait was important for the entire family. Afterwards, he said that perhaps they could fix it, but Pam moaned that it would not be the same. Quinn felt that there were plenty of photos around the house to replace the painting that she destroyed.

Pam then told Eric that Quinn had told Charlie (Dick Christie) that she is too unstable to marry. Initially, Quinn tried to downplay it but eventually admitted that she had offered Charlie an opinion, not an order. Quinn reiterated that no one knew what to expect from Pam on any given day.

Quinn Revealed Her Motive To Eric

When Eric asked Pam to leave the house so that he could speak to his wife in private, Pam wanted to know if she was still family. Eric yelled that of course she still was. Pam left after she told them that she did a lot for this family.

Quinn refused to apologize for not wanting to share her space. She said that the only thing in the Forrester mansion that represented her was her portrait. She lamented the fact that she never chose the furniture or helped decorated it, but Eric firmly told her that furniture could be replaced but family could not.

He further admonished her by saying that she knew from the inset that he had a big life. He had had more than one wife, and he had children with more than one woman. Quinn then pointed out that he also knew who he was marrying, and that she had forgotten how to fight for herself.

Thorne Visited Bill

Thorne slipped in to see Bill in his room after speaking to Katie. He told Will’s (Finnegan George) dad to wake up because his son needs him. He promises to try to get along with him and asked Spencer to start acting like Will’s dad.

Bill Woke Up

Brooke was at Bill’s bedside while the doctor examined him. Bill’s vitals spiked on the monitor when a nurse knocked over the tray. Doctor Chester confirmed that Bill heard it but he did not respond to the doctor speaking to him.

Left alone with Bill, Brooke started speaking to Bill. She urged him to wake up and reminded him of all the vacations they had taken together. She reminded him of Aspen, the hot air balloon, Monaco, Abu Dhabi, and Sydney. She took his hand and asked him to open his eyes. Bill opened his eyes to a smiling Brooke.