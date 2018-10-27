Jenna Dewan Spotted Kissing New Boyfriend After Filing For Divorce From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan has officially moved on from her marriage with Channing Tatum. The actress was spotted kissing her new boyfriend during a Halloween bash over the weekend just after filing for divorce from her estranged husband.

According to an October 27 report by Us Weekly magazine, Jenna Dewan stepped out with her new man, as the pair were seen at Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

Sources tell the magazine that the couple had a great time dancing the night away and celebrating the spooky holiday together. They were seemingly having fun as Jenna reportedly introduced him to people at the party, and they even showed off some major PDA while at the bash.

“He’s super handsome. She was introducing him to people in the group,” the insider revealed, adding that the couple “were dancing all night.” Jenna was dressed as a fairy for the party and her new man wore a Wolverine costume.

The couple’s debut out on the town comes less than a week after Dewan officially filed for divorce from Tatum, with whom she shares custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

Celebrity lawyer Samantha Spector filed the paperwork on Monday, October 22, and the actress requested joint and physical custody of little Everly. Tatum filed a response with his lawyer and also requested joint custody of their daughter.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum shocked fans when they announced the end of their nine year marriage back in April. They promised fans that nothing horrible happened to cause their split, and that they would remain great friends who were committed to raising their daughter together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenna isn’t the only one who has moved on. Channing is also dating someone new. The Magic Mike star is reportedly dating singer Jessie J, and his soon-to-be ex-wife is totally fine with it.

“Jenna is in a really good place right now, she’s very happy and has no interest in getting back together with Channing, so the news that he’s dating Jessie J isn’t upsetting for her at all,” a source previously told Hollywood Life.

“Jenna and Channing are still very much a part of each other’s lives. So if he and Jessie get serious then Jessie will end up being in Jenna’s life too and Jenna will for sure be warm and welcoming. Jenna is truly one of the sweetest people ever, she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body so there won’t be any drama on her end,” the source added.

It seems that Dewan and Tatum have a very healthy outlook about the end of their marriage and plan to keep things as civil and normal as possible for their daughter as they transition from married life into their next chapters.