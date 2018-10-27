Kendall Jenner Embroiled In Controversy, Accused Of ‘Cultural Appropriation’

At the heart of the controversy, are photos of Jenner shared to social media showing her sporting an ultra-teased, Afro-like hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner faced backlash among critics for modeling a controversial hairstyle in a recent Vogue photo-shoot. The popular TV personality is shown in pics shared on social media wearing a short hairstyle that is styled similar to an Afro, according to the Independent.

Critics deemed the supermodel tone deaf and insensitive for wearing the ‘do and deemed it an example of “cultural appropriation.” One critic additionally added that the job should be given to a person of color by the fashion and lifestyle magazine if that was the look they were going for.

For those that are unfamiliar with the term, cultural appropriation, also known as cultural misappropriation, is defined as when a dominant culture adopts certain elements of a minority culture. And Kendall Jenner is not the first of the Kardashian clan to come under fire for cultural appropriation regarding their hairstyle, either. Sister to Kendall — Kim Kardashian, made people angry for doing it, too, according to Allure.

In Mrs. West’s case, she recently wore blonde cornrow braids, or canerow braids as they are known in the Caribbean, calling them “Bo Derek braids.” Additionally, according to BBC News, the 37-year-old wore Fulani braids at the MTV Movie and TV Awards back in June. KKW later told her fans that she wore the braids at the request of her little girl.

After the event, some angry Twitter users such as BBQ Sauce slammed the KUWTK star for becoming the face of cultural appropriation in the U.S.

Kim Kardashian in these braids is exhausting. The most annoying part is that at this point she knows what she’s doing, she knows what cultural appropriation is and that it upsets people yet she still chooses to do it because she knows it doesn’t upset the right ppl or cost her $$ — BBQ Sauce (@bigbrownqueer) June 17, 2018

While Twitter users such as Inno Matijane took the imitation is the sincerest from of flattery approach, writing that he thinks it’s ok for Kim Kardashian to wear braids.

I’m black and admit black people are starting to be insecure about their skin, they not confident about their beauty. Kim Kardashian having braids shouldn’t disturb your peace but should make you embrace yourself that as a black person ur beauty is admired and celebrated????????‍♂️ — Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) January 30, 2018

Vogue shared two images of Kendall Jenner sporting the short curly hairstyle to social media over the weekend. The photos were taken to celebrate the anniversary of the CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund prize, which is in its 15th year. The award ceremony was established to award cash prizes to up and coming designers.

Vogue issued an apology after the backlash over the hairstyle, and one of their reps told People magazine,

The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the ’60s and the early ’70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras. We apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it.

As of now, Kendall Jenner has not addressed the controversy personally, but she did post one of the controversial photos to her Instagram account. Everyone was not a fan of the look, and per the Daily Mail, one even wrote that they believed Jenner liked to make black people mad.