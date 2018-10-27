’90 Day Fiance’ Star Luis Mendez Claims Ex-Wife Molly Hopkins ‘Used Him’

TLC’s hit reality drama series, 90 Day Fiancé, has introduced fans to a number of hopeful Americans trying to navigate the highs and lows of long distance relationships while doing whatever it takes to bring their international lovers stateside.

Last season of 90 Day Fiancé featured Luis Mendez, a 27-year-old man from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and 43-year-old Molly Hopkins from the state of Georgia. Hopkins met and fell in love with Mendez while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Two months later, the pair was engaged, and went on to tie the knot in July, 2017. Hopkins and Mendez could easily be considered one of the show’s most controversial couples as their relationship was filled with a ridiculous amount of drama.

Upon Mendez’s arrival to the United States, it was revealed that Hopkins’s eldest daughter was not a fan of her mother’s new husband. Throughout the rest of the season, the couple was documented fighting constantly and eventually called it quits in January of this year. Their divorce was finalized in May.

Months later, Mendez made headlines again when he announced he had remarried, and now he’s spilling the details on his relationship with ex-wife Hopkins in an interview with US Weekly.

“You know something? [Molly] only took me here to get fame for her business,” he told the magazine. “She never wanted to give me the opportunity to get my papers. Never.”

Hopkins runs a bra-fitting shop called LiviRae Lingerie in Kennesaw. She previously had a reality show on Lifetime called Double Divas, where she empowered women while helping them to find their perfect bra. The show only ran for two seasons in 2013 and 2014.

After her ex-husband confirmed his new nuptials, Hopkins spoke to US Weekly about her thoughts on him moving on as quickly as he did.

“I feel it clearly shows he was possibly using me and my finances to get here because our divorce was final in May,” she said. “So he either already knew [his new wife] and had a plan all along and I’m a fool, or we are both fools if she doesn’t know him, because I met Jekyll in the Dominican [Republic] and got Hyde here, or vice versa. Either way, may it work out because I’m glad he’s gone.”

Mendez gushed over his new bride while chatting with InTouch. “I love this girl so much. She’s amazing,” he said. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.”

He also told US Weekly that Hopkins was abusive and the abuse began after he decided he no longer wanted to film the TLC series. Hopkins has since denied those claims, calling them “absurd.” She said she divorced Mendez because “he turned into a pompous ass and was hateful to my kids.” She went on to say she has never abused the Dominican Republic native but did admit to hitting a cellphone out of his hand when she noticed porn on his screen. As for the claims of her using him for fame, she said it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“He is a pathetic excuse and always talked about ‘free America’ … well, nothing here is free,” Hopkins told US Weekly. “If anything I went from being America’s sweetheart to looking like a desperate cougar, which is so far from the truth. Why would I put myself in that God-awful light for fame for my business? If anything it could have hurt my business.”