Halsey Leaves Little To The Imagination In Poison Ivy Costume For Halloween

Halsey took to Instagram Friday to share a sizzling snap of herself channeling Batman‘s Poison Ivy for Halloween as she rocked a barely-there leafy bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the snap, the songstress is wearing the green bikini paired with a leafy string wrapped around her legs as well as green heels. To complete her look, the 24-year-old lightly sprayed her body with green paint to mimic the fictional botanist and scientist’s skin color and wore green eyeshadow paired with neutral undertones on her face. The “Without Me” singer is also rocking the supervillain’s signature bright red locks and donned green sleeves on her arms. To accessorize her costume, Halsey wore a white and green bracelet and necklace with sparkly earrings, as the Daily Mail noted.

“Halsey Presents: Gotham City party time…” she captioned the photo, accompanied with a leaf and a bat emoji.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, is posing at nighttime against a low white wall with plants peeking over it at what appears to be a house party. Halsey shared two photos of herself posing at the same location. In the first, she is holding her arms to her head as she looks away from the camera while in the second she is looking straight into the camera with her arms resting on the wall to her side.

Halsey explained her costume choice on Twitter saying: “ok I see u guys. Wonder Woman IS tight and all but I prefer a little Poison… hope you loved it.”

Halsey’s post garnered more than 1 million likes and more than 11,000 comments, with fans — including other celebrities like Rita Ora and January Jones — gushing over her looks. Some typical comments were “Yes yes yes” and “Wowowowowow.”

ok I see u guys. Wonder Woman IS tight and all but I prefer a little Poison…. ???????????? hope you loved it 😉 — h (@halsey) October 27, 2018

The “Bad At Love” singer credited the photo to Nathan Groff, a celebrity photographer who is also friends with Halsey and who has worked extensively with her and her ex-boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy, with whom she recently broke up, according to Metro.

“[G-Eazy] was all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party this past weekend,” said the article.

G-Eazy, 29, and Halsey confirmed their split earlier this week. The couple has had an on-again, off-again relationship, which they rekindled earlier this summer in August after splitting in July.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a source reported that the pair “were doing well until a couple of days ago when G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was flirting with several girls in public.”