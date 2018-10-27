Victoria Beckham Absent From Husband David Beckham’s Side At Invictus Games Amid Rumors Of Marital Problems

David gave an interview last week in which he said some things that have reportedly hurt Victoria deeply.

Following a personally distressing week, 44-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham did not attend the wheelchair basketball final of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday. Still, Victoria’s husband, retired footballer David Beckham, was hardly alone. By his side in the stands was the couple’s 16-year-old son Romeo, while Victoria, their daughter Harper (7) and son Cruz (13) shopped in Sydney. The Sun reported that her name did not appear on the list of dignitaries attending the Invictus event. Victoria also posted a Q&A with Vogue Australia on her Instagram account Saturday.

In a recent interview with Australian television, David Beckham spoke openly about his marriage and said some things that have reportedly upset Victoria. Rumors of problems between the two have been circulating for years, and speculations of divorce have amped up in recent months. Victoria has denied all rumors. David’s recent comments, however, seemed to confirm that all is not well between the two.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated… I feel like I’m doing ok but it’s a struggle.”

David Beckham also spoke about the difficult decisions that have to be made during a marriage, like choosing to spend time away from home for professional pursuits. This particular topic is one that has fueled divorce rumors in recent months, as Victoria is said to have been upset by her husband’s decision to move to Miami without his family to get a soccer club off the ground.

It was just a few weeks ago that Victoria talked to Vogue about her marriage, in an issue sporting a cover photo that included the entire Beckham family with one exception — David. In that interview, she didn’t specifically state that she and David were not going through a rocky period — instead, she remarked on the value they each place on their marriage.

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

David and Victoria have been married since 1999. Their oldest son, Brooklyn, was born in March of that year. In his recent interview, David too spoke of the importance of family, noting that he has learned that they sometimes find the smallest things meaningful. He also referred to what he sees as his role with his children when it comes to the media.

“The thing we have to do is protect our children,” he explained.