Breaking: At Least Eight Dead As Gunman Shouting ‘All Jews Must Die’ Open Fires At Pittsburgh Synagogue

The suspect has reportedly surrendered.

At least eight people are reported to have been killed in a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, according to various emerging reports.

KDKA-2 (a CBS affiliate station) reported that law enforcement officials rushed to The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after receiving reports that a gunman had opened fire during a prayer meeting. Multiple people are reported to have been injured while police believe the number of fatal casualties may rise.

At the time of writing, the active shooter is no longer at large, with KDKA reporting that a white male has surrendered. KDKA reporter Megan Schiller said that the suspect, whom some reports have suggested to be in his 40s, appeared to be injured, and was crawling at the time she saw him. As reported by The Guardian, the suspect reportedly “walked in yelling ‘All Jews must die'”.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect reportedly fired at them, shooting at least two of them.

The Tree of Life synagogue describes itself as “a traditional, progressive and egalitarian congregation.”

Donald Trump took to Twitter following in the wake of the shooting.

“Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!”

#BreakingNews Reports of an active shooter in a synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Huge police presence pic.twitter.com/vodOAuEBsu — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) October 27, 2018

SWAT prepping rifles as Pittsburgh active shooter situation continues at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill pic.twitter.com/eimPxyRACP — Beau Berman (@BeauWTAE) October 27, 2018

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.