Pete Davidson Was There ‘100 Percent’ For Ariana Grande After Mac Miller’s Death, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s split is still making headlines as fans try to figure out what led the couple to call off their engagement earlier this month.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly magazine, it has been reported that the death of Ariana Grande’s former boyfriend, Mac Miller, may have played a big part in her split with Pete Davidson. While Grande has expressed her heartbreak over Miller’s sudden and shocking death from an apparent drug overdose earlier this year, the singer has revealed that she needs time to process all of the things going on her life, and even stepped away from the spotlight for a while.

However, sources tell the magazine that Pete tried to be there for Ariana during the time after Mac’s death, and that he offered his love and support to her during the difficult situation. “Pete was 100 percent there for Ariana. She was not ready to be a in a relationship and she saw that. Ariana pulled the plug, and then they decided to cool things off for a while,” a source stated.

Meanwhile, Davidson is said to be heartbroken over the end of his relationship with Grande, but feels like the couple made the right decision since the singer is struggling with a heavy load at the moment. “Pete is still really depressed, but he knows that right now this is the right decision. While Pete loves Ariana, he knows she needs her space. Pete and Ariana are really hoping for the best for each other,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s split has been hard for both of them. While Grande has stayed mostly quiet about the end of the engagement, Davidson has made jokes about the breakup, even telling fans at a comedy show that he’s looking for a new roommate.

Although the pair seemingly wish the best for one another, sources previously revealed that they are no longer on speaking terms, and that the Saturday Night Live funnyman has gone as far as to change his phone number in order to prevent texts and calls from the “God Is A Woman” songstress.

Sources reveal that Pete is now focusing on himself. He reportedly got the matching tattoo that he and Ariana inked together changed and is trying to cope with the break up the best way he knows how.