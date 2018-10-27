Kim Kardashian And Kids Head To Europe Without Kanye Amid Rumors Of Marital Troubles, ‘Radar’ Reports

'Kim planned a trip with her whole family and not with Kanye.'

Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking a vacation with her children in Europe, and has left her husband Kanye behind. Radar Online reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and West are going through a rough patch in her marriage and that she wanted to spend some time without her rapper husband.

Kardashian and her children, North, Saint, and Chicago West left the States with her sisters on an overseas vacation. The source said that “Kim planned a trip with her whole family and not with Kanye.” However, the Kardashians will still be taping their reality show and the filming will continue on the trip.

“Kim and her sisters and kids are all filming still. So the aftermath of Kanye’s actions is getting captured. But her marriage is really going through a tough time, and she needed time away from Kanye.”

West, who had admitted to being bipolar and off his medication, has gone on a number of public rants recently. The most memorable incident being at the White House with President Donald Trump, where the rapper ranted non-stop on a variety of issues including his superpowers, mind control, and a new Air Force One plane model that he thought the president should consider.

Inquisitr reported that not only do some of the Kardashian family believe that he is negatively affecting their brand, but that Kim is also growing increasingly tired of West’s antics. She is constantly having to field questions about her husband’s erratic and controversial statements and has allegedly threatened him with a very expensive divorce that could rival Brad and Angelina’s.

“Kim has never discouraged Kanye from being over the top, but it’s hard to excuse the way he’s going about his life these days. She can’t stand by him anymore if he continues to act this way.”

The trip to Europe will provide Kardashian with some much needed space as she tries to relax away from the situation at hand. West’s behavior has put their marriage under severe strain and the KUWTK reality star needs some time to recoup on her own.

“Kim needed a break from Kanye… She wanted to spend time with her sisters. Everything has been super stressful for her with Kanye lately.”

At least one Kardashian family member has not given up on West yet. Kourtney, Kim’s older sister, reportedly wants to host an intervention for her brother-in-law in the light of his public admission that he has gone off his medication despite being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She hopes that they will be able to get him the help that he needs. At the end of the day, Kanye will need to decide if he wants to fight for his marriage himself.