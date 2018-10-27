Heidi Klum Appears As Busty Butterfly In Throwback Snapshot From The Streets

World famous supermodel and host of smash-hit television series Project Runway, Heidi Klum is a name that is notable to nearly everyone who has at least a passing interest in the fashion or entertainment industries. Beyond her impeccable professional credentials and legendary figure, however, lies the heart of a woman who is absolutely in love with the spookiest of seasons — Halloween.

Taking to popular social media platform Instagram just moments ago, Heidi Klum shared a sexy yet strikingly imaginative snapshot, much to the apparent delight of her fans and followers on the service. In the image, which Klum notes comes from 2014, the supermodel can be seen strutting her stuff down an urban street. Elaborately costumed as a fantastic butterfly — primarily in shades of blue, white, and black — Klum looks like she is walking for a high fashion house on a glamorous thrust rather than on dirty city streets.

Wearing an angular, rigid corset that resembles the chitin shell of many insects, Klum is barely recognizable as a human being in the image. The corset pushes her bust into a position of prominence, framed by black netting that looks something like a spider web. Her large and intricate wings — ranging in hue from orange to teal and from black to white in an inkblot pattern — rise high above her head and span the length of her body, nearly dragging the pavement.

Backgrounded by throngs of onlookers and a mostly barren roadway — as well as large video screens and a prominent Disney store — Klum is clearly the focus on the image. It would appear that her admirers agree, having lavished over 10,000 likes and over 50 comments on the throwback picture in just over half an hour since the post has been live.

The fashion icon captioned her picture with a reminder to fans that she was, at the time, en route to her own Halloween party. Always splendorous and magnificent in scope, Heidi Klum has been offered the informal mantle of “Queen of Halloween” for her frightening socials held on an annual basis — at least according to Vanity Fair.

Speculation currently runs rampant as to what Klum will cook up for this year’s festivities, with only a mysteriously vague Instagram video serving as evidence as to what lies ahead. In the video, what appears to be a glossy rubberized molding of the upper torso, neck, and lower jaw can be seen, giving the audience very little clues as to what the finished product might look like. Guesses from commenters range from “The creature from The Shape of Water,” to something that “looks like [a] Westworld theme.”

One thing is certain — no matter what the specific look may be, the finished product will be incredibly well designed and artistic. Given Klum’s track record pertaining to stunning Halloween costumes, it would take a serious error in planning and execution to produce anything to the contrary.