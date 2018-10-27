Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Jealous Of Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Relationship, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a very long history together, and although they have split, they are still very much involved in each other’s lives, which might make it hard for them to fully move on from their former relationship.

According to an October 26 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be jealous of Scott Disick’s romance with model Sofia Richie. Disick and Richie have been dating for over a year and seem to be very serious in their relationship, and sources claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is uneasy about it.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian has been feeling lonely lately after she split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, back in August. She misses having a partner and seeing Disick and Richie stings a bit.

“Kourtney is getting a tad lonely and a bit jealous of Scott and Sofia. While she loves dating guys and not being tied down, she also is starting to miss having a boyfriend too. She enjoyed traveling the world with Younes, they had a lot of fun together, and Kourtney misses that. Watching Scott and Sofia looking so happy together, having fun and traveling makes her a bit envious of their relationship. Kourtney misses having a lover and wants that again too,” the insider stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian never thought that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship with last as long as it has. The reality star is said to be “surprised” by the fact that they’re still going strong due to the fact that they have such a big age difference with Scott being 35-years-old and Sofia recently celebrating her 21st birthday.

In addition, Kardashian believes that Disick doesn’t have much in common with Richie. Scott is a man in his mid-thirties with three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while Sofia is very young and has a modeling career to cultivate.

The two also come from very different backgrounds, as Scott was raised in New York with his parents as an only child, and Sofia is the daughter of music icon, Lionel Richie, and has a brother, Miles, and sister Nicole.

While Kourtney and Scott may share a past together, the reality star seemingly doesn’t want to get back together with her baby daddy. In fact, she’s been dating other men since her split from Younes. However, she’ll reportedly always have a special place in her heart for Disick.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!